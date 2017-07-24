The Morning Show – Monday, July 24th, 2017

Happy Monday!

Some customers, staff fuming about new Lone Star Texas Grill tip-sharing policy

Lior Samfiru, AM640’s Employment lawyer, joined The Morning Show to discuss the legal aspects regarding Lone Star Texas Grill’s change in tipping policy.

Boycott Sears Movement Gaining Traction — can the company do anything to reverse the trend?

Marc Gordon, AM640’s Customer Experience Expert, joined The Morning Show to chat about the online campaign #BoycottSearsCanada.

What in the world is going on in Thunder Bay?

John Mascarin, Municipal and Land Use Planning Lawyer, joined The Morning Show to discuss the extortion laid against Thunder Bay’s mayor.

New Tipping Policy Raises Eyebrows — is this a more equitable way, or a problem for the industry?

Mike von Massow, Associate Professor at Guleph, joined The Morning Show to discuss Lone Star Texas Grill’s change in their tipping policy.

YouTube battles extremism by redirecting terrorism-related search terms

David Shipley, CEO of Beauceron Security and AM640’s Technology Analyst, joined The Morning Show to discuss YouTube’s attempt to battle extremism.

What’s wrong with the hipsters? Records on their way out, again!

Alan Cross, music historian and co-host of the Geeks & Beats podcast, joined The Morning Show to discuss the decline in vinyl sales – AGAIN.

