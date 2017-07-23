Flag football tournament raises funds in memory of Queen’s athlete

On Saturday, the third annual Corey Trudeau Flag Football tournament was held at Queen’s University in memory of the former Golden Gaels player and track and field athlete.

Over 50 of his former teammates, friends and family attended the event, which has raised more than $10,000 for an education trust fund for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kingston and Trudeau’s daughter, Jacqueline.

Trudeau played for the Gaels from 1999 to 2003, and won the award for top male rookie in his first year at Queen’s. He also played briefly for the Toronto Argonauts before returning to Queen’s to serve as an assistant coach.

He died in 2014 at age 35 from complications following an epileptic seizure.

Tournament organizer Michael Johnston said the event is a way of honouring Trudeau’s memory by helping to raise funds for education and give back to the community.

“It’s an opportunity to further something that we were all a part of earlier in our life,” he said. “We were all teammates, and this is an opportunity to kind of continue that brotherhood… but see that we do something positive with what we have.

“It’s not a huge amount of money,” he continued, “but I do think we are putting out some goodwill into the community, and that’s the important part for us.”