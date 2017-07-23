Two-vehicle crash on Barton sends two to hospital

Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on Barton Street East.

Hamilton police say a vehicle carrying a man and a woman was travelling westbound on Barton near Kenilworth Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when they hit a vehicle going east.

The driver of the westbound vehicle lost control and flipped, stopping in front of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church on Barton St.

READ MORE: Medical emergency leads to rope rescue at Albion Falls

The man and the woman in that vehicle were taken to hospital and are in critical condition.

The driver of the other car wasn’t injured.

Police have closed Barton Street East in both directions between Kenilworth Avenue and Tragina Avenue North and the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is on the scene.

READ MORE: OPP issue reminder that cars, motorcycles must share the road after deadly weekend

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.