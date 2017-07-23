Two-vehicle crash on Barton sends two to hospital
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on Barton Street East.
Hamilton police say a vehicle carrying a man and a woman was travelling westbound on Barton near Kenilworth Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when they hit a vehicle going east.
The driver of the westbound vehicle lost control and flipped, stopping in front of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church on Barton St.
READ MORE: Medical emergency leads to rope rescue at Albion Falls
The man and the woman in that vehicle were taken to hospital and are in critical condition.
The driver of the other car wasn’t injured.
Police have closed Barton Street East in both directions between Kenilworth Avenue and Tragina Avenue North and the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is on the scene.
READ MORE: OPP issue reminder that cars, motorcycles must share the road after deadly weekend
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.