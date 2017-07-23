Stampeders roll over the Roughriders in front of their Calgary fans

It looked like Christmas at McMahon Stadium as the Calgary Stampeders took a 27-10 win at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday evening after a loss on the road in Montreal.

In the first quarter, Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had his 100th career touchdown pass to Marquay McDaniel. Calgary dominated the first half sacking Kevin Glenn five times, with three of them coming from Charleston Hughes. It was 17 – 0 for Calgary at the half.

To start the second half, another record was set but this time by Saskatchewan quarterback Kevin Glenn after he reached a milestone of 50,000 career passing yards. Despite a good effort in the third quarter by the Riders, Calgary still came out on top with a 27-10 win.

It was Purolator tackle hunger night at McMahon Stadium and the packed crowd of 30,274 donated more than 72,000 pounds of food to the Calgary Food Bank.

The Stampeders next game is at home on July 29 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The pre-game show is at 6 p.m. with the kickoff at 7 p.m. on News Talk 770.