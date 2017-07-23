Sports
July 23, 2017 12:08 am
Updated: July 23, 2017 12:37 pm

Stampeders roll over the Roughriders in front of their Calgary fans

By Radio operator  Newstalk 770

Calgary Stampeders' Jerome Messam, left, muscles past Saskatchewan Roughriders' Sam Williams, centre, and Henoc Muamba during first half CFL football action in Calgary on Saturday.

Larry MacDougal / The Canadian Press
A A

It looked like Christmas at McMahon Stadium as the Calgary Stampeders took a 27-10 win at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday evening after a loss on the road in Montreal.

Story continues below

In the first quarter, Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had his 100th career touchdown pass to Marquay McDaniel. Calgary dominated the first half sacking Kevin Glenn five times, with three of them coming from Charleston Hughes. It was 17 – 0 for Calgary at the half.

READ MORE: Espionage in the CFL? Stampeders and Roughriders keep a lookout for spies at practice

To start the second half, another record was set but this time by Saskatchewan quarterback Kevin Glenn after he reached a milestone of 50,000 career passing yards. Despite a good effort in the third quarter by the Riders, Calgary still came out on top with a 27-10 win.

It was Purolator tackle hunger night at McMahon Stadium and the packed crowd of 30,274 donated more than 72,000 pounds of food to the Calgary Food Bank.

The Stampeders next game is at home on July 29 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The pre-game show is at 6 p.m. with the kickoff at 7 p.m. on News Talk 770.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Stampeders
Canadian Football League
CFL
Football
Regina Sports
Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports
Stampeders

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News