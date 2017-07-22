Sports
July 22, 2017 9:20 pm

Canada’s Liam Stanley takes silver in world para athletics championships

By Staff The Canadian Press

Michael Mckillop of Ireland celebrates winning gold in the Men's 1500m T37 Final World Para Athletics Championships 2017, London Stadium, London, UK, 18 July 2017

Steven Paston/BPI/REX/Shutterstock (8970756ce)
LONDON – Liam Stanley put Canada back on the podium Saturday at the world para athletics championships.

Stanley raced to a time of four minutes 37.96 seconds at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to capture silver in the men’s T37 1,500-metre event.

Ireland’s Michael McKillop won gold in 4:36.38, while Shayne Dobson of Moncton, N.B., placed fifth in 4:46.61.

The Victoria native is the sixth Canadian to earn a medal at the worlds, raising Canada’s overall total to eight – three gold, two silver and three bronze.

Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., has won all three gold medals for Canada in London and will try to add a fourth on Sunday in the men’s T53 100. Hamilton’s Jason Dunkerley has a silver while Guillaume Ouellette of Victoriaville, Que., Calgary’s Alister McQueen and Ness Murby of Salt Spring Island, B.C., have each picked up a bronze.

Canada’s eight medals are good for 14th in the total count. China leads the way with 57 while the United States is second with 53

© 2017 The Canadian Press

