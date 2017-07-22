Canada’s Liam Stanley takes silver in world para athletics championships

LONDON – Liam Stanley put Canada back on the podium Saturday at the world para athletics championships.

Stanley raced to a time of four minutes 37.96 seconds at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to capture silver in the men’s T37 1,500-metre event.

Ireland’s Michael McKillop won gold in 4:36.38, while Shayne Dobson of Moncton, N.B., placed fifth in 4:46.61.

The Victoria native is the sixth Canadian to earn a medal at the worlds, raising Canada’s overall total to eight – three gold, two silver and three bronze.

Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., has won all three gold medals for Canada in London and will try to add a fourth on Sunday in the men’s T53 100. Hamilton’s Jason Dunkerley has a silver while Guillaume Ouellette of Victoriaville, Que., Calgary’s Alister McQueen and Ness Murby of Salt Spring Island, B.C., have each picked up a bronze.

Canada’s eight medals are good for 14th in the total count. China leads the way with 57 while the United States is second with 53