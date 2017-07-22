gaza
July 22, 2017 5:07 pm

Israeli-Palestinian violence escalates, prompts UN Security Council to schedule ‘urgent’ meet

By Michelle Nichols Reuters

Palestinians run away from tear gas shot by Israeli army during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

(AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi
A A

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss the bloodiest spate of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years, diplomats said on Saturday.

Story continues below

Sweden, Egypt and France requested the meeting to “urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in Jerusalem can be supported,” Sweden’s Deputy U.N. ambassador, Carl Skau, posted on Twitter.

Israel sent extra troops into the occupied West Bank on Saturday and raided the home of the Palestinian attacker who stabbed to death three Israelis on Friday, the military said.

READ MORE: Israeli prime minister’s rant about ‘crazy’ EU accidentally broadcast live

Hours before the three Israelis were stabbed, three Palestinians were killed in violence prompted by Israel’s installation of metal detectors at entry points to the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City.

In Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police said they used riot gear to disperse dozens of Palestinians who threw stones and bottles at them. Television footage showed police throwing stun grenades and using a water cannon to break up the crowd.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
gaza
Gaza Strip
Israel
Israel Palestine violence
Israel-Palestine
israeli occupation
Palestine
Security Council
UN
UN Security Council
UN security council Israel
United Nations
West Bank

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News