Sean Spicer reportedly stole a mini fridge from junior White House staffers

Sean Spicer’s short tenure as press secretary was riddled with surprises right up until his resignation, including recent reports that the former White House staffer stole a mini fridge from junior staffers after they refused to give him theirs.

This was just one of the many obstacles Spicer faced as the president’s press secretary leading up to his resignation this past Friday.

This fact was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which claims the incident took place less than a month into his new role as press secretary. Spicer allegedly dispatched a top aid to inquire whether a group of junior researchers would give up their icebox.

After they declined, the Journal reports that Spicer decided to bypass their response. He was reportedly seen by another staffer dragging the fridge down the White House driveway at approximately 8 p.m. The Journal described the researchers as “surviving on Lean Cuisine frozen lunches.”

Spicer stated that the reason for his resignation was the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as his communications director, though he’s faced many a challenge since entering the role.

Having mispronounced the names of world leaders and been contradicted on multiple occasions by President Donald Trump himself, it wasn’t long until Spicer became a regular character on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, played by Melissa McCarthy.

All in all, the Journal reports that Spicer never truly won the respect of his own staff members, nor that of his boss.

It’s unclear what Spicer’s next move will be, though there’s been some speculation that he may move into a career in political commentary as former press secretaries have done, potentially with Fox News.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders will move into the position after Spicer’s departure, though he will continue in his role through August, Newsweek reports.