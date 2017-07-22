Warm weekend weather raises further B.C. wildfire concerns

While dreary summer weather over the past few days may have been a blessing in disguise for crews fighting fires across British Columbia, it seems that good fortune may not last.

With warmer and drier temperatures on the horizon, concerns are growing about whether Mother Nature will help or hinder efforts across the province in the coming days.

According to Global News Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle, when it comes to the near future it’s a mix of good news and bad news.

Schalle says the good news is that some regions may see the much-needed relief extend into the weekend.

“[We’re] still tracking some instability for the B.C. Interior throughout the day today. We’re looking at a frontal system and just ahead of it many areas for the central interior, including Prince George will be looking at a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.”

Unfortunately, Schalle says, that relief may not extend to the rest of B.C.

“South of that for the interior, though, a much drier day with an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will be a big weather story for the weekend, and leading into next week, the southern interior back into the low thirties.”

With 167 wildfires currently burning across the province, the situation in B.C. has found national attention.

A federal committee, including Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will be meeting with provincial officials later today to discuss relief efforts.

That meeting comes over two weeks after the province declared a state of emergency, which has forced over 40-thousand British Columbians from their homes due to the fires.

