Wildrose Party dealing with PIN issue ahead of merger vote

Alberta’s Wildrose Party had some issues with its voting Personal Identification Numbers.

Some members received two numbers while others didn’t receive theirs at all. The PINs are required to vote online.

The party said Friday night these issues will all be solved before Saturday’s vote.

A spokesperson for the Wildrose said two different phone banks were operating over 30 phone lines to help people out.

Party president Jeff Callaway also said the Credentials Committee has “reviewed these duplicates and taken steps to ensure with our third party voting process provider that these are not double counted.”

More than 50,000 Tories and about 40,000 members of the Wildrose Party have signed up to vote.

The results will determine whether the province’s two right-of-centre political parties will merge into one United Conservative Party to try to defeat Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government.

Wildrose members will vote online, by phone, or in person at an event in Red Deer Saturday while PC members have been casting ballots electronically since Thursday.

Results for both are to be announced in the late afternoon or early evening.

— With files from The Canadian Press