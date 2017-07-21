Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort could avoid hearings investigating Russian connections

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Friday President Donald Trump’s eldest son and his former campaign manager have agreed to negotiate whether to be interviewed by the panel in its Russia probe.

The committee said in a statement it would not immediately issue subpoenas requiring Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort to testify at a public hearing set for Wednesday “but reserve the right to do so in the future.”

The committee also said it has issued a subpoena for Glenn Simpson, whose firm compiled a dossier on then-candidate Trump during the campaign, to appear at the hearing after he declined to voluntarily attend.

READ MORE: The lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. had the Russian spy agency as a client

The special counsel investigating possible collusion between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia has asked White House officials to preserve any records of a meeting last year between the president’s eldest son and a Russian lawyer, according to a source with knowledge of the request.

Special counsel Robert Mueller sent a document preservation request to the White House, saying the June 2016 meeting that Trump Jr. had at Trump Tower in New York is relevant to his investigation, the source said on Friday.

The White House counsel’s office relayed the request, a routine part of the early phase of any investigation, to other members of the White House staff on Wednesday, the source said.

WATCH: Could U.S. President Donald Trump pardon himself and his family from criminal charges?

News earlier this month of the meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer whom he was told had damaging information about his father’s presidential rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, fueled questions about the campaign’s dealings with Moscow. The Republican president has defended his son’s meeting as simple politics.

Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort also attended the meeting.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had previously called for Trump Jr. and Manafort to testify next Wednesday at a public hearing in its Russia probe.

The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said it would interview Kushner on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Trump’s legal team undergoes major shakeup amid heated Russia probe

Mueller, appointed by the Justice Department in May, is probing allegations of Russian interference in the election and potential collusion by Trump’s campaign, an issue that has engulfed the six-month-old administration.

Trump has long expressed frustration with a probe that he has called a political witch hunt, and he has denied any collusion. Moscow has denied it interfered in the election campaign to try to tilt the November 2016 vote in Trump’s favor.

WATCH: Latest news on the investigation into Trump-Russia connections probe