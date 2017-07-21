Canada
Bruce Peninsula OPP investigating the shooting of a family pet

OPP are searching for the person responsible of shooting a family dog in Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Bruce Peninsula are investigating after a homeowner found his family dog dead.

Police were called to the home on Jewel Bridge Road in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula around 11:50 p.m. Thursday night, after the homeowner reported that someone had shot his dog.

Around 11:30 p.m., the family dog, a 13-year-old Terrier/Chihuahua, was let outside but failed to return to the home.

The homeowner searched for the pet, but discovered the dog deceased in a laneway. The dog had been shot in the chest with a small calibre firearm, according to police.

OPP are saying this was a crime of opportunity.

Bruce Peninsula OPP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information which may assist to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is also available.

