July 21, 2017 2:35 pm

Head-on crash closes down Highway 97 in the south Okanagan

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Head-on crash at Vaseaux Lake Friday sends numerous people to hospital.

Shelby Thom/Global News
Highway 97 at Vaseaux Lake north of Oliver was shut down to traffic Friday morning because of a head-on crash.

RCMP say six people were taken to hospital, some with possible serious injuries.

It’s believed the driver of a car was passing another vehicle on a double-solid line when it collided with an on-coming pickup truck.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. closing down both lanes for about two hours.

Traffic was then restricted to single-lane alternating.

The sharp corner, with numerous warning signs, has been the scene of several fatal crashes over the years.

