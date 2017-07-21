Head-on crash closes down Highway 97 in the south Okanagan
A A
Highway 97 at Vaseaux Lake north of Oliver was shut down to traffic Friday morning because of a head-on crash.
RCMP say six people were taken to hospital, some with possible serious injuries.
It’s believed the driver of a car was passing another vehicle on a double-solid line when it collided with an on-coming pickup truck.
It happened at about 8:30 a.m. closing down both lanes for about two hours.
Traffic was then restricted to single-lane alternating.
The sharp corner, with numerous warning signs, has been the scene of several fatal crashes over the years.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.