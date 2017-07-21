World
July 21, 2017 12:10 pm
Updated: July 21, 2017 12:12 pm

Father of slain girl pleads with Donald Trump for visa to attend funeral

By Staff The Associated Press

AbbieGail Smith, 11, was found dead near her New Jersey apartment last week.

GoFundMe
A A

The father of a slain New Jersey girl is pleading with President Donald Trump to allow him and the girl’s sister to attend the 11-year-old’s funeral on Monday.

Story continues below

Kenroy Smith tells the Asbury Park Press the visa application for AbbieGail Smith’s sister to leave Jamaica was denied and his remains in limbo.

READ MORE: Donald Trump administration approves social media checks for U.S. visa applicants

He was deported from the U.S. on a drug charge 16 years ago.

Kennish Smith said she wasn’t given a reason why her temporary visa application was rejected on Wednesday.

The State Department says it is prohibited by law from disclosing details about individual visa cases.

READ MORE: Trump signs revised travel ban barring new visas for citizens from 6 Muslim-majority countries

An 18-year-old neighbour is accused of stabbing Abbiegail Smith to death. Her body was found in a blanket near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg, New Jersey on July 13.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
AbbieGail Smith
Donald Trump
Donald Trump VISA
father donald trump
Kenroy Smith
New Jersey girl funeral
New Jersey girl killed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News