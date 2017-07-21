New Brunswick RCMP charge Nova Scotia man after seizure of 120,000 contraband cigarettes

A 29-year-old man from Nova Scotia has been charged after 120,000 cigarettes were seized from a vehicle in New Brunswick.

According to the New Brunswick RCMP, officers stopped a car on Highway 2 near Waterville, N.B., searching for and eventually finding the cigarettes.

James Logan Swim of Shelburn County, N.S., is charged with possession of contraband tobacco and appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on July 19.

He’ll appear in court later today for a bail hearing.