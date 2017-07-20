Fredericton and area residents cooling off at new inflatable water park

As the summer really heats up, the Fredericton surrounding area just got a brand new way to cool off.

Quilli’s Family Fun Waterpark opened to the public on Wednesday, bringing hundreds of kids and their parents out in their first few days of operation.

“In this area there’s nothing, really nothing for kids,” said Michael Quillmann, who runs the park located in Woolastook Park. “This is the only one in the Atlantic.”

Quillmann immigrated from Germany in 2009 and operates Quilli’s Family Fun Factory which rents out various types of inflatable apparatus like slides, pools, and obstacle courses.

The water park combines all three giving patrons plenty of options to choose from.

Perfect day to tackle the East Coast's newest waterpark. Opened yesterday Quilli's Family Fun Waterpark in Woolastook Park is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/J77es8w3BW Story continues below — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) July 20, 2017

“We have a big slide, it’s a 50 metre long slide,” Quillmann explained. “We installed relaxing stones, the parents can sit on the relaxing stones and watch the kids.”

“This is the start and the plan is in the next three years, a couple more.”

With temperatures nearing 30 C on Thursday, the heat provided perfect conditions to test out the new attraction.

“I think it’s great especially on a really hot day like today,” said Mike McLeod of New Maryland, who was enjoying the sun while watching the kids. “It’s a great spot, the girls are having a lot of fun today.”

“There’s not much other to do around here,” Evan Borthwick said between running the gauntlet of activities. “This is a good thing to have.”

When asked what the best part of the water park was, a “hamster-wheel” type inflatable water runner was the hands down crowd favourite.

Borthwick agrees.

“One person it’s pretty easy, but then you get two or three and you’re tumbling over each other,” he explained. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

Quillmann said he has plans to expand to other areas and to hold themed events such as an adults only night and benefit days for children with autism and other disorders.

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe