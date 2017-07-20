World
July 20, 2017 2:54 pm
Updated: July 20, 2017 3:25 pm

O.J. Simpson granted parole, expected to walk out of prison Oct. 1

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A Nevada parole board has granted O.J. Simpson an early release from prison after he spent nearly nine years behind bars for a botched Las Vegas hotel armed robbery in which he attempted to steal memorabilia from two sports collectibles dealers.

The memorabilia was from his Simpson’s pro football career.

Simpson was found guilty of storming into a hotel room with four others to retrieve at gunpoint items that he claimed were rightfully his.

