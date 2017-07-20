Surrey fire
July 20, 2017

Luck was on everyone’s side in townhouse fire in Surrey B.C.

Firefighters in Surrey knock down a townhouse fire at 10pm on July 19, 2017

There was a bit of a close call for two Surrey residents and firefighters in a townhouse blaze at 102-A Avenue and 133rd Street late Wednesday night.

Acting Battalion Chief Spiro Paigos says they were called out at 10 p.m.

“Flames [came] through the roof and proceeded to make the attack,” he says. “They also encountered the two occupants who were out of the building at that time, seemingly uninjured, but they were checked for smoke inhalation and later cleared.”

Paigos says the two occupants were lucky.

“They did have smoke alarms but they were disconnected, however the occupant was awake luckily at this time was able to get out at a timely fashion and warn his neighbours as well.”

“We like to keep stressing the importance of having working smoke alarms in the house.”

But Spaigos says that wasn’t the only fortunate aspect to the situation.

“When they made their interior attack, we were informed by the owner, the occupant of that unit, that he had quite a few rounds of ammunition in the upstairs area,” he says. “He’s a gun collector. He warned us as he was concerned for our crews, as we are as well. And we pulled our crews out and formulated a bit of a different plan to extinguish the fire completely.”

Spaigos says the fire started in the kitchen.

