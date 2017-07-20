Surrey-Guildford NDP MLA hints at more funding to fight city’s violence

It appears that Surrey’s gun violence problem is on the NDP government’s radar.

Surrey-Guildford NDP MLA Garry Begg said he knows people are concerned about their safety, “as they should be.”

The former Surrey RCMP inspector and district commander in Newton said the NDP promised they would make life better for people, and that’s what they want to do for Surrey residents.

“That includes making sure they are safe, or feel safe, inside their homes.”

He said that fighting crime may require more funding.

“If that requires a greater expenditure in people or other resources including money, I’m sure we’ll make that a priority,” he said.

Begg said that educating young people about gangs is part of the solution.

“We have to pay a tremendous amount of attention to the root causes of this criminal activity and we’re committed to doing that,” said Begg

“Once they get entrenched in the criminal lifestyle it’s very difficult to get them out of it.”

Begg said the latest shooting, in which an innocent victim was hit by a bullet, really shook him up.