Calgary police lay charges following theft of smartphone on CTrain

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a violent robbery on the CTrain last month.

Investigators say the victim was travelling on a westbound Blue Line CTrain at about 8:10 p.m. on June 5, when his smart phone was knocked out of his hand by another passenger.

Police said the suspect hit the man three times, threatened him and grabbed the phone off the train floor before getting off at the Calgary Zoo station.

Police released surveillance video on July 6 that appears to show the suspect stealing the phone.

At the time, police stressed that the CTrain continues to be a safe way for Calgarians to get around.

Police said Wednesday they were able to identify the suspect after receiving several tips from the public and from Strathmore RCMP. They said the man was already in custody for an unrelated incident.

Farron Many Shots, 39, from the Siksika First Nation, has been charged with one count of robbery.