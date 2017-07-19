Canada
July 19, 2017 6:00 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 6:05 pm

101-year-old veteran from P.E.I. travels across Confederation Bridge, checks item off to-do list

By Staff The Canadian Press

A P.E.I. native celebrated his 101st birthday by travelling across the Confederation Bridge.

Wikimedia Commons
Chester Banks’ eyes lit up as he gazed back at the red soil of his beloved Island and ticked the mission off his to-do list.

The P.E.I. native celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday by travelling across the Confederation Bridge – something he had never done before.

Banks was given the chance after staff at the Kensington care home where he is a resident asked last year if there was anything he hadn’t yet done in his long life.

The Second World War veteran – who wasn’t initially a fan of the sprawling bridge – mentioned a trip across the span, prompting staff to start making plans.

Banks, who put on his felt hat before getting into a rented limousine for the two-hour excursion, says the experience was “just out of this world.”

Carol Evans, activity director at the Kensington Community Care Home, says Banks hadn’t been outside the complex for a year and was wide-eyed as he looked out at the yellow fields of canola and view of the Island from atop the bridge.

