101-year-old veteran from P.E.I. travels across Confederation Bridge, checks item off to-do list
Chester Banks’ eyes lit up as he gazed back at the red soil of his beloved Island and ticked the mission off his to-do list.
The P.E.I. native celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday by travelling across the Confederation Bridge – something he had never done before.
Banks was given the chance after staff at the Kensington care home where he is a resident asked last year if there was anything he hadn’t yet done in his long life.
READ MORE: Gaps in Trans Canada Trail from Dieppe to Confederation Bridge to be connected
The Second World War veteran – who wasn’t initially a fan of the sprawling bridge – mentioned a trip across the span, prompting staff to start making plans.
Banks, who put on his felt hat before getting into a rented limousine for the two-hour excursion, says the experience was “just out of this world.”
Carol Evans, activity director at the Kensington Community Care Home, says Banks hadn’t been outside the complex for a year and was wide-eyed as he looked out at the yellow fields of canola and view of the Island from atop the bridge.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.