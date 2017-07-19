Traffic
July 19, 2017 5:32 pm

Spilled paint closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Spilled paint cleanup stalls TransCanada traffic Wednesday near Three Valley Gap.

A crash involving a commercial transport truck has closed down the TransCanada Highway west of Revelstoke.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday near Three Valley Gap.

A Revelstoke RCMP spokesperson has no information about the crash circumstances.

However, he says the truck was carrying a load of paint that spilled on the highway.

Crews are trying to clean it up as quickly as possible so traffic can resume flowing on the busy highway.

There is no detour and vehicles are lined up in both directions for long distances.

DriveBC expects to issue an update at about 3:00 p.m.

 

