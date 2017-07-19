SaskGaming earns $48.8 million in net income last fiscal year

In SaskGaming’s annual report, which was released on Wednesday, they reported a net income of $48.8 million for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

“By way of Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw, the corporation contributed to numerous charitable initiatives and organizations throughout Saskatchewan, and provided quality employment in the communities it serves,” Minister Responsible for SaskGaming, Christine Tell, said in a release Wednesday.

In the past year, the total guest count amounted to more than 3.5 million people.

Also in the past year, SaskGaming’s contribution to the General Revenue Fund was $24.4 million. These funds are split equally between the First Nations Trust and the Community Initiatives Fund.

Last annual report, SaskGaming reported a net income of $65.4 million, but the period observed was 15 months rather than 12 months.