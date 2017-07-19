Ontario auto insurance rates rise yet again in 2017

TORONTO – Auto insurance rates in Ontario rose again in the second quarter of 2017.

Approved rates posted by the Financial Services Commission of Ontario show an average increase of 0.76 per cent.

Last quarter, rates went up by an average of 1.24 per cent.

READ MORE: Ontario auto insurance rates up on average 1.24% for first quarter of 2017

In 2013, the Liberals promised to reduce car insurance premiums by an average of 15 per cent by August 2015, but after the self-imposed deadline passed, Premier Kathleen Wynne admitted that was what she called a “stretch goal.”

In April, a report by Ontario’s auto insurance adviser found that the province has the most expensive auto insurance premiums in Canada despite also having one of the lowest levels of accidents and fatalities.

READ MORE: Ontario’s auto insurance system ‘one of the least effective’ in Canada: report

David Marshall found that the average auto insurance premium in Ontario is $1,458, which is almost 55 per cent higher than the average of all other Canadian jurisdictions.

VIDEO: Insurance company keeps charging Ontario woman after death, mother’s objections