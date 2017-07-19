City committee rejects proposal to make fire code violations public
City politicians voted down a motion Tuesday to publicly post fire code violations for some buildings — including apartments.
Members of the community and protective services committee who voted against the motion cited the amount of time it takes to get a conviction — and by that time, the problem may have been addressed and the property may have a new owner.
READ MORE: Early morning blaze at downtown London multi-unit residence
A lawyer representing the London Property Management Association suggested the motion amounts to public shaming and the information could be misleading.
Members of the committee agreed, though Coun. Mo Salih — who supports the initiative — has vowed to bring the issue to council, arguing the information is a matter of public safety.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.