California Uber driver records as woman gives birth in the backseat

An Uber driver in Los Angeles, Calif. got quite the fare this past Friday when two passengers asked him to rush them to the hospital.

That’s because two passengers quickly became three passengers after the woman gave birth in the backseat of his car.

“It was a simple Uber drive, then it turns into paramedic drive, emergency thing and your heart’s pumping,” Uber driver Raymon Telles told CBS Los Angeles. “I only got through two street lights before the incident.”

He also recorded his passengers as he drove, a fairly standard practice for ride-share drivers. In this case however, his camera captured what would shortly become the miracle of birth.

“Your water broke!?” father Niv Davidovich is heard asking his wife Erica. Then he addresses Telles: “Oh my God. Sorry. It’s OK let’s just get her there quickly.”

While repeatedly honking the horn and flashing his emergency lights – the closest things to sirens his car can muster – Telles drives quickly through Los Angeles’ Valley Village neighbourhood.

“I’ll pay for the detailing, just get her there!” Davidovich shouts. But it turns out there isn’t enough time.

“The baby’s coming out!” Davidovich shouts a short time later, as the miracle of birth takes place in the back seat of Telles’ car.

Paramedics eventually arrived to the car/impromptu delivery room, transferring the family to hospital.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, mother, father and baby are all happy and healthy after their ride to the hospital.

Erica says her doctor told her to labour at home as long as possible, hence the last minute scramble.

“I was worried to come in and get sent home,” Erica Davidovich told CBS. “And two hours later I had a baby.”

Niv says the couple had to take an Uber because as Orthodox Jews they were observing the Sabbath, which prevented them from driving.

Meanwhile Telles, like many who have witnessed a baby being born, struggled to find the right words to describe what happened in his car that night.

“It was the most prettiest…ugliest…beautiful…it was a mixture,” Telles said. “I know I will never be in a situation like that again.”