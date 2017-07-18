Canada
Sign removed from Trump International Hotel and Tower in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

Workers start to take down the letters off a Trump Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday July 18, 2017. JFC Capital ULC, the new owners of Trump International Hotel and Tower, reached a buyout deal with Trump Hotels last month.

Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press
TORONTO – The “Trump” sign is no longer on the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Toronto.

Workers removed the sign from the 65-storey tower Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump never owned the building, but the Trump Organization ran the hotel and licensed his name to it.

The building’s owner, JFC Capital, announced a deal last month that would see the U.S. president’s name removed from the property.

It’s unclear when the name will be changed, and the company’s website still lists the property as bearing the Trump name.

Trump-branded properties, including a recently opened tower in Vancouver, have been the target of protesters angry about the U.S. president’s policies.

