July 18, 2017 1:08 pm

Herb boxes line river-to-mountain urban walkway in Montreal

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

The Promenade Fleuve-Montagne brings together two iconic landmarks of the city, Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
The City of Montreal’s new Promenade Fleuve-Montagne, or River Mountain Walkway, is drawing strong reviews from people walking and working in the downtown core.

“The smell is nice,” said Patrick Stroleny, who works on McGill College Avenue.

“A little more green is good to have around.”

Part of the promenade has been turned into box gardens, made up with herbs like chives, parsley and lavender, which the city refers to as “edible landscaping.”

The entire promenade winds from Mount Royal Park to de la Commune Street, commemorating the city’s 375th anniversary.

It cost just under $50 million.

The gardens not only make seating along the promenade more fragrant, they are also designed for pedestrians to use.

One visitor from Romania told Global News that even though her native country had gardens, “they’re mostly flowers.”

“Not herbs you could actually cook,” said Geanina Florea.

The Promenade Fleuve-Montagne brings together two iconic landmarks of the city.

Billy Shields/Global News

The path, which is dotted with benches and Adirondack chairs, is 3.8 km long.

