Kate Middleton jokes about having ‘more babies’

The Duchess of Cambridge has joked to Prince William about having more children as she received teddy bears as gifts for Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Poland on Monday.

The royal couple is in Poland with their children on a goodwill visit intended to seal friendly ties before Britain leaves the European Union.

On Monday, they met with Polish and British businesspeople, including Julia Sielicka-Jastrzebska, co-founder of the Whisbear company that makes whispering bears designed to help babies go to sleep.

They were offered the toys designed for newborns and as she handed the gifts to them, Middleton turned to her husband and said, “We’ll just have to have more babies.” They all laughed.

Kate was given a present for a newborn today and joked to William: "We will just have to have more babies." #royaltourpoland — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) July 17, 2017

The royal couple is already parents to three-year-old George and two-year-old Charlotte.

Sielicka-Jastrzebska said Tuesday she was greatly impressed by the royal couple’s “openness” and keen interest.

The Poland trip marks the couple’s first visit to the country together.

On Tuesday, William and Kate started the day touring some of Poland’s historical sites, including the Stutthof concentration camp. They also met with survivors of the camp.

The Duke and Duchess are shown a series of exhibits that illustrate the conditions in which prisoners had to live at Stutthof. pic.twitter.com/OSYVFK4OZm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 18, 2017

The Duke and Duchess walk through the site of the camp with the Director of Stutthof Museum, Piotr Tarnowski. pic.twitter.com/le5n5evwTx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 18, 2017

The family is headed to Germany next, where they will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, visit Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and pay their respects at Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial.

—With files from the Associated Press