Rail line to Churchill could take two months to fix: Omnitrax

WINNIPEG – Engineers believe the damage to the Hudson Bay Railway wrought by historic spring flooding can be fixed in 60 days.

Work would begin in September with planning happening for the rest of July and August, but only if governments pitch in to cover the costs.

The 293 kilometers of track between Gillam and Churchill has now been inspected by Aecom, the company contracted by the owner of the rail line, Omnitrax.

Officials were in Winnipeg Tuesday to provide an update on the line that has been closed since May.

So far 31 washouts, 13 bridges and 68 culverts have been identified as in need of repair as a result of flooding.

However, several bridge inspections, underwater inspections and geotechnical inspections still need to take place.

Fixing the line won’t be easy, according to Aecom engineers.

The remoteness of the site means there is no access, no housing for workers and supplying materials for workers will be difficult.

The preliminary plan is to start from the south and work to the north and immediately begin tendering and awarding contracts in order to meet the ambitious 60-day construction timeline.

Officials with Aecom say some materials and transportation will cost between $20 million and $60 million to fix.

Omnitrax has also said repairs can’t start without governments pitching in to cover the cost.

However that doesn’t take into account many other costs which will drive the price tag much higher.