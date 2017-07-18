Bob Layton Editorial: How sweet are you?

Do you use artificial sweeteners?

Su-Ling Goh’s story on Global News shows we have a lot to learn about the sweeteners we find in so much of what we eat and drink.

Dozens of studies involving hundreds of thousands of people show no real proof of any weight loss, and maybe even weight gain and perhaps links to everything from high blood pressure to diabetes.

So, what’s true? Are artificial sweeteners good for you or maybe bad for you?

Turns out we don’t know for sure; we need more definitive studies.

With the absence of real research, the door is wide open for hoaxes.

I remember the day I got a call from a person upset that we were not warning people that a certain sweetener used in pop caused mini-strokes in some, and that’s why airline pilots were not allowed to consume it. She’d read that on the internet.

I called a doctor who does the very thorough air pilots medicals and he assured me there was no such ban.

So, since we don’t know what the whole truth is, what are you doing?

Will you continue using artificial sweeteners and hope for the best?

Will you give them up until we know for sure, or maybe something in the middle?

Let me know what your plans are.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.