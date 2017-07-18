John Horgan sworn in as B.C. premier, unveils new cabinet

The NDP’s John Horgan has been sworn-in as the 36th premier of British Columbia, shifting the balance of power in the province for the first time in 16 years.

Horgan and his new cabinet were sworn-in in Victoria on Tuesday afternoon by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon.

Horgan is heading up a minority government of 41 MLAs propped up by the BC Greens’ small three-member caucus, together outvoting the BC Liberals’ 43 MLAs.

New faces, new ministries

Horgan has unveiled a gender balanced cabinet with 23 ministers and 6 parliamentary secretaries, positions held by 15 women and 14 men.

He has appointed six ministers from each Vancouver and Vancouver Island, three from Surrey, five from other Metro Vancouver municipalities and just three from other parts of B.C. Fourteen ministers hail from Metro Vancouver.

Backing up Horgan in his new government will be Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA and former party leader Carole James, who will serve as deputy premier and finance minister.

Outspoken Point Grey MLA David Eby will serve as Attorney General, while Vancouver-Kingsway MLA and former party leader Adrian Dix will be minister of health.

Former education critic Rob Fleming will now be minister of education, while North Island MLA Claire Trevena will head the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

New Westminster MLA Judy Darcy has been tapped for the newly created Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

It’s not the only new ministry under Horgan’s minority government.

The NDP has split housing away from the Ministry of Natural Gas, creating a new Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to be headed by Coquitlam-Maillardville MLA Selina Robinson.

TransLink will now also fall under this ministry, instead of Community Sport and Cultural Development – and the transit authority will have its own parliamentary secretary in North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma.

The party has also broken up the Ministry of Jobs Tourism and Labour, assigning Labour to Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains, while Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston will head a new Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology.

The Ministry of Social Development is now the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty reduction, and will be headed by Vancouver-Hastings MLA Shane Simpson.

The party has also created a new Minister of State for Childcare, a job given to Burnaby-Lougheed neophyte Katrina Chen.

The party has also reconfigured the Ministry of Aboriginal Relations as the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation under Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser.

New priorities

Earlier Tuesday, Horgan spoke to CKNW’s Jon McComb and said his first priority one will be addressing the wildfire crisis that has seen nearly 40,000 people forced from their homes, adding his party has been working with the Liberals to ensure the file is transferred seamlessly.

Outgoing Transport Minister Todd Stone said there is no place for politics when it comes to the crisis and he and his Liberal colleagues will do whatever they can to help the new government deal with the fires.

Horgan said the next order of business will be to travel to Ottawa next week to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk softwood lumber, then travel to Washington to press the issue with the U.S.

He said he will also raise the issue of the fentanyl crisis with Trudeau, a file he said the NDP will act on immediately by appointing a Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“I don’t want to diminish the work that people have been doing on this, but we’re not making progress,” Horgan said.

Horgan said the NDP will hold its first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

But he said after discussions with the Greens, he won’t be recalling the legislature until the first week of September.

He said the new government will use the remainder of the summer getting up to speed and acting on files that have sat idle while B.C. has been under a caretaker government.

“We haven’t had any sincere political representation since well before the start of the May 9 election campaign,” Horgan said.

Full NDP Cabinet

Ministers

Premier – Hon. John Horgan

Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier – Hon. Carole James

Attorney General – Hon. David Eby

Minister of Health – Hon. Adrian Dix

Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – Hon. Claire Trevena

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson

Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston

Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development – Hon. Doug Donaldson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Hon. George Heyman

Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark

Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham

Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare

Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen

Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow

Parliamentary secretaries

Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness – Jennifer Rice

Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction – Mable Elmore

Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors – Anne Kang

Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism – Ravi Kahlon

Parliamentary Secretary for Technology – Rick Glumac

Parliamentary Secretary for Translink – Bowinn Ma

-With files from the Canadian Press