Repairs to defaced Mordecai Richler Gazebo to take several days

In a statement, Monday, the City of Montreal said the Mordecai Richler Gazebo will be cleaned up within the next few days.

The site, to honour the Montreal author, was defaced with graffiti — again.

A group of young people attending the EDM dance party on the mountain over the weekend scribbled on the structure with permanent ink.

The gazebo, on Mount Royal, has been in place for less than a year.

It cost $725,000 over five years to fix up the site. Shortly after it was inaugurated last September, the gazebo was vandalized and now it has happened again.

“It really is a shame, but I’m not sure what they can do other than put a fence around it. Maybe if they’d added some of his poetry or a plaque, that would be better,” said Montrealer Grant Hinds.

The name Mordecai Richler is on top of the gazebo, but there is no plaque, or statue or any other sign that the gazebo is of importance to Montrealers.

“Perhaps a statue or something, anything that lets people know that the gazebo is there to honour an author,” said one tourist in from New York.

Wood on the structure will have to be re-sanded and the metal will be re-painted.

The city in its statement also reminded users of the park to respect public property.