Omar Khadr’s $10M payout nabs U.S. media attention as MP pens op-ed
The federal payout to Omar Khadr had received meagre attention in the U.S. media – until now.
The Wall Street Journal has published a scorching op-ed written by opposition MP Peter Kent that’s now gaining traction elsewhere.
The former journalist penned a piece titled, “A Terrorist’s Big Payday, Courtesy of Trudeau.”
The item began with a description of Khadr killing an American army medic, Christopher Speer, when he was 15 years old and fighting alongside al-Qaida in Afghanistan.
It explained how Khadr won a court fight in Canada, was repatriated there, released on bail and then sued the Canadian government for $20 million.
The Conservative MP criticized the Trudeau government for settling with Khadr, while the victim’s family got nothing.
