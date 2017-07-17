Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, July 17

Happy Monday!

Here's your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 17.



What can be expected at the Premiers’ meeting in Edmonton, including the boycott by Indigenous groups?

Global Edmonton Reporter & Anchor Kendra Slugoski explains the topics she anticipates the Premiers will discuss at their upcoming meeting in Edmonton, and the boycott of the meeting by a number of prominent Indigenous groups.

Canadian girls are being taken abroad to undergo FGM

Aruna Papp is a nationally and internationally recognized educator and advocate of human rights. Her focus is on women’s rights in cross-cultural perspectives, and she offers her insights into the practice of female genital mutilation.

Mood-altering drugs are being prescribed to children without due consideration for the long-term metabolic repercussions

Dr. Allen Frances, Professor and Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, says that in North America, these things are not being considered, and researchers are finding links to childhood obesity.

Why are women still earning less than men?

Tanya van Biesen is the Executive Director of Catalyst Canada. She agrees that the wage gap is indeed closing, but not necessarily at a genuinely satisfying rate. Biesen says unconscious bias remains the culprit in certain otherwise inexplicable elements of the gap.



