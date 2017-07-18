B.C. wildfires: Before-and-after satellite images show trail of destruction

The ordeal faced by tens of thousands of people in the B.C. Interior forced to flee wildfires is clearly visible in before-and-after images taken from from space.

The images were shot by Planet, a California-based satellite company, at various times in the first two weeks of July, and released to Global News.

1. The Williams Lake airport

A fire near Williams Lake came dangerously close to the airport last week, at one point forcing it to close. On July 15, a satellite saw large areas of forest burned up to the edge of the runway.

2. Boston Flats

Boston Flats, a small community north of Ashcroft, was almost wiped out by the fire. A drone video released July 12 showed all but one home had burned.

3. Ashcroft Indian Band

The fire destroyed over a third of the homes in the Ashcroft Indian Band, west of Ashcroft. These images show how the parched landscape burned.

