Bob Layton Editorial: Getting away with murder

With the terrible, constant deaths of people by various kinds of illicit drugs, there is a headline I do not see often enough.

The latest example of what I would like to see more of comes from New Westminster, B.C., where police are recommending criminal charges be laid after a 16-year-old girl died of an overdose.

They have under arrest a suspect believed to be responsible for selling the ecstasy that killed her and left another in hospital.

We don’t see arrests like this often enough.

When someone dies, they were often not the only person at the event taking the drugs, and I expect they all know who was providing it, yet we seldom hear of an arrest.

We do see the victim’s friends crying and saying what a wonderful person they were, and how this person will be missed, but apparently not enough to turn in the pusher.

And, it’s not just the teens looking for a thrill.

Hollywood and music stars also O.D. and there are the expected accolades about how friends are touched by the death, but the dealer seems to be untouchable.

Is it just not cool to turn in the pusher?

Explain to me why these killers escape justice.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.