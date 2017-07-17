Fatal motorcycle crash in Old South London early Monday morning

London police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Ridout Street and Elmwood Avenue in Old South at around 1:40 a.m. after reports of a motorcycle crash.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Ridout when it lost control and struck a hydro pole and newspaper stand. The bike came to rest around 140 feet from the point of impact.

The lone occupant of the bike was transported to hospital with injuries considered to be life threatening. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators from Traffic Management Unit remain on the scene Monday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

Ridout Street is closed between Elmwood Avenue and Craig Street.

