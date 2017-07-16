Uniacke Square event about showing positivity in community

More than 100 people attended a barbecue on Sunday in Halifax’s Uniacke Square that aimed to show positive aspects of the neighbourhood.

The event, titled after clothing brand Family Over Fame, was organized by founder Alex “Cunny” Ross.

“There have been a lot of dark clouds over in my community, so what I’m trying to do is bring sunshine to my community because this is where I’m from. I know that there’s been a lot of stuff that’s been going on, but there’s also positivity in this community,” he said.

The free event was held between 12 and 4 p.m. on Uniacke Street. There were musical performances, barbecue staples and henna tattooing.

Ross, who grew up in the neighbourhood, said that residents have supported him, including with his business, so he felt compelled to return the favour.

The neighbourhood, which has a reputation for crime, has been the scene of fatal shootings, among other issues.

It's Family Over Fame Day in #UniackeSquare. Free food and music until 4 p.m. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/1Y3kwTq6dv — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) July 16, 2017

Last November, a man died after being shot steps away from where, on Sunday, people enjoyed live hip-hop music and ate hot dogs.

“I’ve lived here for like 21 years, and I mean, when I first moved here I was dodging bullets and stuff. I’m not going to lie,” resident Patricia Jones said.

But things have gotten better over the years, and she has raised three children here, she added.

“Our community is not always known for positive things, so I think that it’s definitely good that [Ross] can bring something back to the community,” said attendee Andrea White, who used to live in the community.

Residents noted that there are problems elsewhere in the municipality, too, and they want the public narrative of the neighbourhood to represent more than the issues faced there.