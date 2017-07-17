World
July 17, 2017 6:30 am
Updated: July 17, 2017 6:34 am

100 tourists flee wildfires along the coast in the Balkans

By Staff The Associated Press

A firefighter and local residents try to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia Sunday.

REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak
At least 100 tourists have been forced to evacuate from a coastal area in Montenegro that is being threatened by wildfires that are raging across the Balkans, authorities said.

Fueled by strong winds and dry weather, the fire on the Lustica peninsula has spread near to homes and camping zones on Monday. Authorities say the Navy stepped in to help evacuate the area by sea.

Emergency services say strong winds are “hampering” firefighters’ efforts to save the houses.

Further north in Croatia, firefighters have also been battling a number of fires along the Adriatic coast. Authorities say several hundred acres of pine forests and low shrubbery have been burnt but that there is no threat to people’s homes currently.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

