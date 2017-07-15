Driver of stolen truck collides with several vehicles in Wetaskiwin while owner hangs on in truck bed

A 17-year-old man is facing several charges after a truck was stolen in Wetaskiwin Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say the stolen vehicle, a white Chevrolet GMT-400 pickup truck, was travelling eastbound on 50 Avenue approaching the traffic circle on 47 Street, while the registered owner was inside the bed of the truck attempting to stop it.

According to police, the stolen truck collided with a mini-van, causing minor damage and then crashed into a blue Dodge Journey, pushing it back into the traffic circle.

That’s when the truck owner was thrown from the back of the vehicle. He was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen truck then sped through the traffic circle into the parking lot of the Manluk Center, coming to a stop on the east side of the parking lot.

RCMP say there were several people in the area at the time, including children.

The suspect fled on foot, but was located and arrested by RCMP officers within minutes.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and charges are pending against a 17-year-old male from Maskwacis.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the series of events to contact them directly at 780-312-7267 or through Crime Stoppers.