Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision with SUV

A 51-year old man is in hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough.

The incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. in a private parking lot located between two buildings near the intersection of Courtai Avenue and Lajoie Street.

According to police, the pedestrian hit his head on the pavement after he was struck by a SUV that was backing up into a parking space.

The 63-year-old driver — who remained at the scene — did not see the pedestrian.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, said the man underwent surgery overnight but remains in critical condition.

The driver was not injured in the collision.

Collision experts were at the scene Friday night to investigate.