OPP investigating after man fatally struck by Via Rail train near St. Marys

Perth OPP are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a Via Rail train Friday night just northeast of St. Marys, Ont.

Details about the incident remain limited, but emergency crews were called to a section of train track in the area of Perth Line 14 and Perth Road 125 around 8:42 p.m.

Preliminary investigation has found the male pedestrian was fatally struck by the train which had been travelling south toward St. Marys, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and police say the death is not being treated as suspicious or having involved foul play.

Investigation by Perth OPP, Via Rail police, and the office of the Chief Coroner is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Perth OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).