Teen found dead in lake north of Edmonton after canoe capsizes amid bad weather

The body of an 18-year-old canoeist has been recovered after the boat he was using capsized on Chain Lakes in northern Alberta the previous night, the RCMP said Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a possible drowning on the lake at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night. According to the RCMP, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old man were canoeing when it overturned as a result of bad weather.

The 17-year-old swam to shore and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday, police said aerial searches were conducted to find the other boater.

His body was evenutally found in the water and police have classified his death as a drowning. No foul play is suspected.

Next of kin has been notified but the RCMP said it would not release the name of the man who died.

Much of central Alberta saw severe weather pass through on Thursday. Environment Canada confirmed that a tornado touched down near Breton, Alta. and on Friday night, the weather agency confirmed a second tornado touched down near Athabasca on Thursday afternoon.

Chain Lakes is located about 190 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Watch below: Videos from Global News' coverage of turbulent weather seen throughout central Alberta on July 13, 2017.

