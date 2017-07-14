Speeding motorcyclist injured in Kelowna crash after running red light

A witness says the biker is to blame in a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at a busy Kelowna intersection Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Richter Street in central Kelowna.

The witness says he stopped his vehicle at a red light as the oncoming pickup was clearing the intersection to turn left off the highway.

That’s when the motorcyclist sped past him into the intersection hitting the truck.

“Zoom, motorcycle went right past my side and smash,” says Alex who wouldn’t provide his last name.

“The light was definitely red before the motorcycle crossed the stop line I can say that.”

Alex says the biker was travelling well in excess of the 50 kilometre speed limit.

He was put in a neck brace by paramedics and taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown. Police at the scene wouldn’t comment on possible charges.