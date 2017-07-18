As B.C. wildfires continue to burn, Napanee company says it can help

Wildfires continue to spread across British Columbia — taking homes, property, and so much more. A company in Napanee is trying to help — offering its product as a possible solution.

Quincy Emmons, the co-founder and chief brand officer of FireRein says they are already in B.C. and ready to help when asked.

Their product is called FireRein and is a 100 per cent bio-based gel that is one of a kind. — being made completely from

According to the company, when mixed with water, FireRein’s product forms a potent firefighting gel that “sticks and stays” to trees and other surfaces to make a highly effective fire barrier.

The company says it’s food-safe and non-toxic, making it completely safe to use. Which is a big deal, especially when it’s being spread across land, water, and air. But more importantly, they say, it works.

Zackery Hodgen who is in charge of product development for FireRein says they’ve tested it to the extremes and it’s effective.

“We are tested with St. Lawrence College to the fire-fighting standards, and we’ve come up using less water and having a quicker knockdown.. so we also are effective.”

Ian Dick, the industry liaison for St. Lawrence College says it does more than just put out fires. It will prevent them.

“Out in the West, it will not only help to exterminate fires, but it prevents fires. So, as they begin to use it, fires will not be able to start in areas that they’ve sprayed.”

FireRein costs the same as its chemical-based competitors, uses the same equipment that is already on fire trucks, and fewer resources. The company says they are already working with industrial companies out west — helping them protect their facilities.

They’ve also reached out to the government to offer support.

“Our hearts go out to the people in B.C. that are affected by the fires — we are willing and happy to help in whatever way we can,” said Hodgen.

Officials at FireRein says they’ve reached out to their contacts in the government and are hoping to hear back soon, as they believe their products could significantly help the situation.