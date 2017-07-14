Canada
Andrew Scheer says he’ll assure U.S. soldier’s widow that Canadians don’t back Khadr payout

By Staff The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Opposition Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says he intends to reach out to the widow of the soldier who died in a firefight with Omar Khadr.

Scheer says he thinks it is important the Speer family knows that not all Canadians are on side with a decision by the Liberal government to settle Khadr’s multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the government for violating his Charter rights during interrogations at Guantanamo Bay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he understands and shares concerns Canadians have with the reported $10.5 million payment, but that the cost would have been higher had the government not settled.

Scheer says he finds it difficult to believe Trudeau cares about the money, calling the payment just a rounding error for the Liberals.

He’s accusing Trudeau of merely seeking a way to calm higher than expected public opposition to the settlement.

Scheer says Trudeau should also reach out to the family, saying for a government that preaches compassion, it would be the right thing to do.

