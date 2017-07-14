BC Hydro to credit evacuees for power used while forced from their homes

BC Hydro says the more than 16,000 British Columbians who have been forced from their homes won’t be on the hook for bills accrued while they’re under evacuation orders.

As a part of the Crown corporation’s Wildfire Evacuee Assistance program, evacuees will also have the option of deferring hydro bill payments, and won’t be slapped with late charges for missed payments.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire status Friday: Strong winds expected this weekend could worsen fire conditions

A credit will be applied to evacuees’ bills to cover the power used by their properties while they’re out of their homes.

“The last thing that people are thinking about when they are being evacuated is turning off the lights and appliances and electronics,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott.

Scott said BC Hydro is currently working with local authorities to determine who is covered by the program.

READ MORE: Higher winds expected Saturday on the wildfires in B.C.’s interior

Wildfires have also been causing headaches of another kind for BC Hydro customers.

More than 7,000 people have had power knocked out across the central and southern interior by fire damage to BC Hydro infrastructure.

To find out more about qualifying for the assistance program, evacuees can call 1-800-BC HYDRO (224-9376).