Dam collapse washes out Bancroft, Ont.-area road

Highway 28 just south of Bancroft, Ont., has been closed after a major washout. Provincial police say the highway between McGillivary Road and Hwy. 118 could remain closed for several days, although the Ministry of Transportation is trying to open one lane by the end of the day, to help cottagers hoping to travel in the area.

The cause of the washout is believed to be a beaver dam that collapsed late in the afternoon on July 13 and sent water gushing across the highway.