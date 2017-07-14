Montreal parts ways with traffic czar after just a few months

The man hired just a few months ago to become the friendly face of Montreal’s construction-induced traffic nightmares is gone.

Pierre Lacasse tells Radio-Canada he has parted ways with the city but he is not saying whether he was fired.

Mayor Denis Coderre hailed the former longtime traffic reporter when he announced his hiring last April.

Lacasse’s job was to help co-ordinate roadwork to ease congestion in a city that has become synonymous with orange cones and with traffic that is notorious for moving at a snail’s pace.

He also was to be a spokesman for all things traffic-related, offering citizens information about why work was occurring and how long it would last.

Lacasse said in an interview with The Canadian Press in early May he knew he’d become a “punching bag” for frustrated citizens and journalists.