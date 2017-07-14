Free weekend access to Manitoba parks

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is offering residents a gift to celebrate Canada Parks Day: free access to any provincial park this weekend.

To mark the annual Parks Day, residents can visit any provincial park without a permit and soak in the many special activities and events planned from July 14th to the 16th.

The initiative is just the latest reason for Canadians to get out and enjoy nature, Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox said in a release.

“As Manitobans, we spend much of the year looking forward to summer when we can really experience the beauty of our provincial parks,” Cox said. “I encourage everyone to use this weekend to explore this great province and visit your favourite park again…or perhaps visit somewhere you’ve never been before.”

Although park vehicle permits will not be required, nightly camping fees still apply.

However, Parks Day isn’t the only event Manitoba will be celebrating this weekend.

The 50th anniversary of Birds Hill Park is on July 13th, which means Park Interpreters are hosting visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with musical entertainment and activities.

More information about Saturday’s festivities are available here.